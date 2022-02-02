Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in Netflix thriller Heart of Stone

Jamie Dornan is set to join Gal Gadot in starring in Skydance Media’s ambitious new film Heart of Stone, sources have told Deadline. The upcoming thriller is set to be directed by Tom Harper, who is known for directing hit TV series’ like Peaky Blinders, while The Old Guard writer Greg Rucka is on board as one of the screenwriters for the action movie. Allison Schroeder, who has co-written drama movies like Hidden Figures will be working on Heart of Stone’s script alongside Rucka.

News that Skydance Media were hatching a new spy movie franchise was first reported by Deadline in December 2020, where they revealed that Gal Gadot — who most recently co-starred in Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot adaptation Death on The Nile — had signed an eight figure deal to not only star in the film, but also to co-produce it with Skydance Media through her and her husband’s production company Pilot Wave.

In January 2021, Netflix obtained global distribution rights for the film after winning an intense bidding war, Deadline reported. While there is no details as of yet of a plot for Heart of Stone, it has been reported that the movie is set to be a female-fronted adventure movie in the same style as James Bond, with Gadot starring as the female spy and presumed protagonist of the film.

Dornan’s most recent project has been Belfast, a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh that follows a Northern Irish family during the Troubles in the 1960s. Dornan stars as ‘Pa,’ father to protagonist Buddy (Jude Hill) and head of the family in the movie. As well as being tipped to be an Oscars hit, Variety reports that Dornan along with other cast members has already been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the film.

It looks like Heart of Stone will be his next major movie role, but there is no word on any potential release date or further casting as of yet.