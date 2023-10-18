Gary Oldman is right about Sirius Black returning in Harry Potter

In the realm of witches and wizards, pretty much anything is possible, right? Well, one thing that doesn’t appear to be happening in Harry Potter is the return of Sirius Black, at least not with Gary Oldman in the role.

Of all the magical beings in Harry Potter, there are few more popular than Sirius Black. Personally, I’d put him right up there as one of the very best Harry Potter characters, and I doubt rewatching the Harry Potter movies in order will change that opinion.

Fans of the franchise generally agree, too, and a lot of that is down to the fine work of Harry Potter cast member, Gary Oldman. But, if you were hoping we might see Oldman in the role again in the future, we have bad news for you.

Oldman has been speaking to Esquire about a number of his roles in the film industry, and it was posited that a return for Sirius Black could be on the cards in any potential new movies from the Wizarding World.

Here’s why that can’t happen, and it’s straight from the horse’s mouth: “I can’t come back. I went through the Veil. I’m dead. Sirius Black is dead.”

It really is as simple as that, sometimes. You see, the Veil is kind of a one-way ticket situation. During the Battle of the Department of Mysteries in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Sirius was struck by Bellatrix Lestrange and fell through the Veil, never to return.

The ancient structure has stood in the Death Chamber for as long as the Ministry of Magic has existed, and is essentially the barrier between the living and the dead. Sirius is firmly on the wrong side of that barrier, and even the best fantasy movies would find it difficult to logically reverse that narrative thread, sadly.

Of course, there is one way we may see Sirius again – the Harry Potter TV series is set to explore all the best heroes and Harry Potter villains from the movies in more detail. Just don’t expect Oldman to be the man behind the werewolf next time.

