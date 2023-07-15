What happened to the Deathly Hallows in the Harry Potter movies? One of the most intriguing mysteries at play in the second half of the Harry Potter franchise is that of the Deathly Hallows – the Elder Wand, the Resurrection Stone, and the Invisibility Cloak. These are three, quasi-mythical magical objects which, if united, can make the person who wields them the master of Death. Pretty damn cool, right?

That’s a lot of power, even in the Harry Potter world, so it’s no surprise that many of the best Harry Potter characters – and particularly the best Harry Potter villains – are fascinated by them. Eventually, by the time the Hallows play a crucial role in the finale and Voldemort‘s downfall, we learn that many of them have always been there throughout the best movies in the franchise. We just didn’t know it at the time.

Even after rewatching all of the Harry Potter movies in order, you might still be left wondering what happened to the Deathly Hallows. Thankfully, we’re here to tell you where all three of these magical objects ended up after the dust had settled.

What happened to the Deathly Hallows in the Harry Potter movies?

The Deathly Hallows were separated at the end of the Harry Potter movies, so that nobody could wield the seductive power of being master of Death.

At different points during the final act of the Harry Potter story, Harry had all three of the Hallows in his possession. However, at the end of the Battle of Hogwarts, he decided that nobody should be able to unite all three together. After all, we know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

What happened to the Elder Wand in the Harry Potter movies?

Harry Potter destroyed the Elder Wand at the end of the movie, protecting the world from its power.

At the end of the Battle of Hogwarts, Harry was able to defeat Voldemort by revealing that it was in fact he who was master of the Elder Wand. Beaten on a technicality, Voldemort could finally be killed.

Harry, however, didn’t want the power of the Elder Wand for himself. In the books, he sweetly uses it to repair his own broken wand before returning it to Dumbledore’s tomb. In the movie version, though, he emphatically snaps the Elder Wand in two and throws it off the bridge outside Hogwarts.

Obviously, Harry isn’t the kind of guy who wants unlimited power. He will also have been aware that everyone who’s owned the Elder Wand has been targeted by those who will kill to have its strength for themselves. After a lifetime fleeing Voldemort’s clutches, the last thing he wants is that sort of stress.

What happened to the Resurrection Stone in the Harry Potter movies?

Harry Potter dropped the Resurrection Stone in the Forbidden Forest, where it became buried and nobody is ever likely to find it.

Dumbledore bequeathed Harry the Resurrection Stone after his death, concealed within the Snitch that Harry caught in his first Quidditch match. It had fallen into his hands when he found the stone set into Marvolo Gaunt’s ring, which was one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes. As far as we know, the Dark Lord had no idea it was one of the Hallows.

Harry used the stone before his final confrontation with Voldemort, allowing his parents, Sirius Black, and Remus Lupin to provide moral support as he faced his death. After Voldemort hit him with the Killing Curse, Harry dropped the stone. He decided never to attempt to retrieve it, allowing it to become lost in the Forbidden Forest.

What happened to the Invisibility Cloak in the Harry Potter movies?

The future of the Invisibility Cloak isn’t explained in the Harry Potter movies, but we know from the books that Harry intended to pass it on to his children.

The Invisibility Cloak was a part of the Harry Potter franchise from the very start, with Dumbledore gifting Harry the cloak in the first movie, having promised James Potter that he would pass it on. Harry is a descendant of the Peverell brothers – the original owners of the Hallows – and the cloak had become a family heirloom.

Indeed, Harry chose for it to remain so at the end of the final movie. We know from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child that it was eventually given to Harry and Ginny’s son, James Sirius Potter.

