Fantastic Beasts saga is “parked” for now, says director David Yates

In a new interview, director David Yates describes Harry Potter franchise spin-off Fantastic Beasts as “parked” for now, and says that he was never told that five movies were planned.

Harry Potter has so far spawned three Fantastic Beasts prequel movies, the last of which – Secrets of Dumbledore – came out in 2022. “The idea that there were going to be five films was a surprise to most of us. Jo just mentioned it spontaneously, at a press screening once. No one had told us there were going to be five, we’d committed to the first one…”

“I’m sure at some point, we’ll be back. But yeah, I haven’t spoken to Jo, I haven’t spoken to [producer] David Heyman, I haven’t spoken to Warner Bros; we’re just taking a pause. It’s quite nice,” Yates told Total Film while promoting his new movie Pain Hustlers.

The Fantastic Beasts movies – which center around no one’s favorite Harry Potter character Newt Scamander – have not fared as well with critics as the main franchise, but initially did well at the box office. The first made over $800 million, and the second made around $650 million. 2022’s The Secrets of Dumbledore made $400 million and scored a 46% Rotten Tomatoes rating. This disappointing reception led fans to wonder whether there would be any more films in the series.

Yates further explained in the new interview; “With Beasts, it’s all just parked. We made those three movies, the last one through a pandemic, and it was enormous fun, but it was tough. We were actually filming when there wasn’t a vaccine. Thankfully, no one got sick, but we did have the most detailed protocols in place. We’re all so proud of The Secrets of Dumbledore and when it went out into the world, we just needed to sort of stop and pause, and take it easy.”

Our own Fantastic Beasts 3 review said that it “does very little to move the story of the franchise forward. This is film three of five for the series, and it very much feels like the plan was to do the bare minimum to keep people wanting more from the next movie.” So if The Secrets of Dumbledore does turn out to be the final Beasts movie, it will certainly have ended on a limp note.

The Fantastic Beasts saga has been subject to a number of controversies, some surrounding the main Harry Potter villain of the saga, Dumbledore’s nemesis, Grindelwald. He was initially played by Colin Farrell, then replaced by Johnny Depp, then he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. There are further controversies surrounding Harry Potter cast member actor Ezra Miller and author JK Rowling herself. Despite this, the fandom is still pretty big, but it’s certainly not wedded to the Fantastic Beasts name.

Warner Bros are definitely not ready to give up on the profitable brand yet, and there’s now a planned Harry Potter TV series – it makes complete sense that they would turn their focus to that instead of Fantastic Beasts going forward. There’s also Potter’s presence at Universal Studios parks, all of the merchandise, and the still successful Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage show, which will likely become a movie one day.

Given all of the shake ups at Warner Bros in recent years, leading to them changing strategies with huge IP such as the DCU, it won’t come as a surprise if they do course correction on Harry Potter too. In the meantime, you can watch the Harry Potter movies in order so you’re more than ready for whatever’s coming.

We’re very much looking forward to Wednesday season 2 and House of the Dragon season 2 – find out everything we know about them so far.