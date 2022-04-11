Fantastic Beasts 3: How can Dumbledore break Grindelwald’s blood pact?

How can Dumbledore break Grindelwald’s blood pact in Fantastic Beasts 3? With the release of the new chapter in the Harry Potter franchise, one thing we have all been waiting to see is Albus Dumbledore take on Gellert Grindelwald. But, if you’ve seen Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, you’ll know that a blood pact between the two wizards prevents them from attacking one another. So, is there a way for this pact to be broken so that battle can commence?

Fantastic Beasts 3 stars Jude Law as a younger Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen takes over the role of his lover-turned-enemy, Gellert Grindelwald. The two Harry Potter characters were once romantically entwined, and forged a blood pact that would prevent them from even thinking about hurting one another.

So, can this pact be broken? And, if so, how? A warning, if you haven’t seen Fantastic Beasts 3 yet, you should stop reading this now as there will be spoilers ahead. For those who have seen the new fantasy movie, read on for the answers you seek.

How can Dumbledore break Grindelwald’s blood pact?

Early on in Fantastic Beasts 3, Dumbledore reveals the reason he has been unable to participate in the fight against the Harry Potter villain Grindelwald so far. It all comes down to a blood pact they made many years ago.

When the two wizards were younger, they had a romantic relationship, and Dumbledore even wanted to be a part of Grindelwald’s plans to bring down the muggle world. Admittedly, those plans were a lot less radical back then, and Dumbledore even explains how he would have done anything when blinded by love.

Now, though, Grindelwald has gone too far with his maniacal ideas of muggle genocide, and Dumbledore desperately wants to stop him. The problem is, the blood pact the two wizards created is incredibly strong, and it would kill either of them if they even harboured thoughts of hurting one another.

Dumbledore then must orchestrate Grindelwald’s downfall from the sidelines, enlisting Newt Scamander and his crew to bring his plans to fruition. As the adventure movie comes to a close, Dumbledore and Grindelwald come face to face once again, and this time, inaction is not an option.

With his masterplan crumbling before his eyes, Grindelwald turns his wand on Credence Barebone – after the young wizard betrays him – and attempts to kill him. The problem is, that Credence is actually a Dumbledore, which means Grindelwald has used magic to bring deadly harm to a member of Albus Dumbledore’s bloodline.

When Dumbledore uses magic to protect Credence, the opposing intentions of these two spells – one to attack, one to defend – negates the effect of the blood pact and breaks it forever. Although Grindelwald escapes at the end of Fantastic Beasts 3, Dumbledore can use magic against him the next time they meet, so expect a big fight in Fantastic Beasts 4.