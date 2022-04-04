Fantastic Beasts 3 – can I stream the new Harry Potter movie?

Can I stream the new Harry Potter movie Fantastic Beasts 3? The latest instalment in the Wizarding World franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is just around the corner, and many muggles will be wondering how they can watch the new fantasy movie. Well, wonder no more.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is the seventh Harry Potter movie to be directed by David Yates. It stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, as they embark on an epic battle with Harry Potter villain Grindelwald, who is now being played by Mads Mikkelsen for the third movie in the series.

But, when is Fantastic Beasts 3 being released? Where can you watch the latest adventures of the wizards and witches? And is the adventure movie going to be available on any streaming services? We’ve checked the Marauders’ Map, listened carefully in our classes at Hogwarts, and even spoke to the big man Albus Dumbledore himself, and we have all the answers you need to keep up to date with the Wizarding World.

Where can I watch Fantastic Beasts 3?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is being released across UK cinemas on April 8, 2022. Unfortunately, viewers in the US will have to wait a week longer, as the movie isn’t released there until April 15.

Once again, it’s super confusing that different territories are getting such a big movie at different times, but let’s hope those of us in the UK can keep spoilers to ourselves until everyone has had a chance to watch Fantastic Beasts 3.

Can I stream Fantastic Beasts 3?

At the moment, no, you cannot. Fantastic Beasts 3 is getting an exclusively theatrical release initially, with Warner Bros obviously optimistic that such a huge blockbuster family movie can draw in the crowds.

Currently, all the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies are available on Sky, but if those movies, and the new Fantastic Beasts movie come to a streaming service like Netflix, we’ll let you know! Over in the US, you can expect Fantastic Beasts 3 to drop on HBO Max, as it’s a Warner Bros product.