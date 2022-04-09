Fantastic Beasts 3: is Credence actually a Dumbledore?

Is Credence Barebone actually a Dumbledore? According to Gellert Grindelwald, he is, but with the release of Fantastic Beasts 3, we may finally have a definitive answer to the young wizard’s family history. So, is it true? And if so, how did he become such a troubled and lost soul in the wizarding world?

The latest chapter in the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now in UK cinemas, and the fantasy movie will be released in US cinemas on April 15, 2022. The movie, as you may have guessed from the title, puts a heavy focus on Albus Dumbledore and both his familial and romantic relationships. Naturally then, the debate over Credence’s lineage is a hot topic for fans of the franchise.

Now, if you haven’t seen Fantastic Beasts 3 yet, you may want to stop reading now, as there will be spoilers from here on out. Otherwise, read on to find out the true identity of Credence Barebone, what Grindelwald’s revelation really means, and what the future holds for the young wizard.

Is Credence Barebone actually a Dumbledore?

The simple answer to this question, is yes. Credence Barebone is actually called Aurelius Dumbledore, and he is the son of Aberforth Dumbledore. That makes him Albus Dumbledore’s nephew.

But, it’s not quite as simple as that. So, let’s go back to the start of this revelation, and how Gellert Grindelwald even knew Credence was a Dumbledore in the first place.

It all comes down to the Obscurus which has plagued Credence. Usually, an Obscurian would only live to the age of around ten years old in the wizarding world. So the fact that Credence is still alive, means that he must come from a very powerful wizarding family. Grindelwald pieces this together, and comes to the conclusion that Credence is indeed a Dumbledore.

When Grindelwald reveals this to Credence at the end of Fantastic Beasts 2, along with the suggestion that the Dumbledore family abandoned him, he hopes to further manipulate and break the mind of the young wizard. With Credence on his side, and knowing how powerful he is, Grindelwald intends to use Credence to kill Albus Dumbledore.

Creating the wizarding world: Interview with MinaLima

However, part of Grindelwald’s revelation is a lie, of course. While Credence is indeed a part of the Dumbledore family tree, he was by no means abandoned. In fact, he was taken from Aberforth as a baby by Leta Lestrange, and indoctrinated into the darker side of magic.

By the end of Fantastic Beasts 3, the truth comes out, and Credence is finally reunited with his father and can embrace his identity as Aurelius Dumbledore. Will it be enough to save him from the Obscurus? And, will he play a part in the eventual downfall of Grindelwald? We think so, but we will have to wait for Fantastic Beasts 4 for the answers.