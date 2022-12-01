Can you stream the Harry Potter movies on Disney Plus? Fans of the Harry Potter movies don’t always have the best luck. Not only have the fantasy movies been followed up by the disappointing Fantastic Beasts prequel movies, but they can also seem to be impossible to stream.

Unless you’re lucky enough to own physical copies of the Harry Potter movies, you’ve probably encountered some difficulties when trying to watch Harry Potter on a streaming service. Despite recent rumours, the adventure movies aren’t in fact on Netflix, or plenty of other platforms. But is Harry Potter on Disney Plus?

Is Harry Potter on Disney Plus?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the Harry Potter movies are not on Disney Plus. Disney Plus does not currently have the rights to stream the movies, despite seeming like it might be the perfect streaming service for the magical action movies.

Where to stream the Harry Potter movies?

The only way to stream the Harry Potter movies as part of a subscription package as it stands is to be a subscriber to Peacock, if you’re in the US. If you have Peacock you can stream the Harry Potter movies from there. If you’re in the UK, you can access Peacock’s titles through Sky and Now.

If those aren’t options that appeal to you, then you can buy the movies digitally on Amazon Prime, or purchase physical copies. For more on the world of Harry Potter, check out our guide to Dumbledore, or take a look at our picks for the most irritating Harry Potter plot holes.