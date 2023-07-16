Daniel Radcliffe was “terrified” to film this vital Harry Potter scene

There was a lot of pressure on Daniel Radcliffe when it came to making the final Harry Potter movies work. As the best fantasy movies of the series shifted focus to Voldemort and the hunt for Horcruxes, the story placed a lot of weight on the shoulders of the young star.

In fact, speaking at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009, Daniel Radcliffe had some trepidation about filming some of the biggest scenes for the final two new movies in the series, including clashes with the best Harry Potter villains.

Radcliffe told MuggleNet that he was concerned about whether he could “do justice” to one of the most pivotal scenes at the conclusion of the Battle of Hogwarts. It’s the culmination of Harry’s story.

“The one I’m both terrified about filming and very excited [to film] is when Harry makes that long walk – that pilgrimage – into the forest to meet Voldemort right at the end of the film. I’m really looking forward to doing that just to see if I can actually do it justice.”

Embracing fear head-on with a sense of excitement is a very Gryffindor thing to do, so kudos for that one.

As it turned out, the confrontation scene in the Forbidden Forest is one of the most memorable moments in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, helped by both Radcliffe’s performance and the ever-theatrical Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort.

