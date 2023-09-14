When is Goosebumps coming to Disney Plus? Disney’s adaptation of R.L. Stine’s kid-friendly horror novels is sure to be a sweet treat over the 2023 Halloween holiday, so let’s look at when exactly its episodes will drop.

The Goosebumps Disney Plus series, according to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, hopes to “not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.” There’s been a lack of best TV series contenders in 2023 so far, so we hope she’s right!

The announcement first came back in February 2022, and a quick turnaround implies the streamer was keen to make the best horror series it could in time for spooky season. If you’re wondering when is Goosebumps coming to Disney Plus, here’s the up-to-date information on the TV series release date and the date and time it’ll drop new on Disney Plus.

When is Goosebumps coming to Disney Plus?

The Goosebumps TV series will premiere on Friday, October 13, 2023, on Disney Plus and Hulu.

The ten-part show will premiere with a five-episode release to coincide with Disney Plus’ ‘Hallowstream’ and Hulu’s ‘Huluween’ celebrations, with new episodes to follow weekly.

You can also find Goosebumps’ first two episodes on Freeform on the same release date as part of its ’31 Nights of Halloween’ programming event. A new teaser was released recently, which you can watch above.

