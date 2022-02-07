Goosebumps TV series coming to Disney Plus

Calling all ’90s kids, it’s time to take a trip down spooky memory lane. Variety has revealed that an all-new Goosebumps TV series has officially been greenlit by Disney, and will be heading to the streaming service Disney Plus – ready to terrify a whole new generation of children.

Based on R. L. Stine’s best-selling book series of the same name, Goosebumps first hit our screens in 1996 as a horror anthology series geared towards tweens and teens. The series ended in 1998, after only three seasons, however despite its short runtime, the show has still gathered a huge cult following. Disney has issued a ten-episode order on its new iteration of the beloved TV series, with Nick Stoller (Storks) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) serving as its writers and executive producers.

According to Variety’s synopsis, Disney’s Goosebumps won’t be following the typical anthology route that many fans may have expected. Instead, the show will centre around a “group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it.”

Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also onboard the series as executive producers. Moritz is something of a Goosebumps alumni, having produced two feature horror movies based on Stine’s stories before – one of which was directed by Letterman in 2015.

So, needless to say, it appears that the new series is in good hands with creatives who are familiar with adapting the hit children’s books for the screen. Currently, there is no word on a potential release date for Disney’s Goosebumps series. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

