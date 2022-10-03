Hocus Pocus 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Hocus Pocus 3 release date? Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the classic family movie, kept the door open for a potential third movie by introducing us to a new generation of witches, with Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) becoming a coven themselves by the end of the film.

Furthermore, the Hocus Pocus 2 ending and the post-credit scene also leaves the door open for our favourite, all-singing OG Sanderson Sisters — Winnie (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Namijy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) — to return.

We might’ve waited 29 years between the first and second Hocus Pocus, but if a third film were to happen, we hope it wouldn’t take that long. So, while nothing has been confirmed, here are our best guesstimations in terms of a Hocus Pocus 3 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Hocus Pocus 3 release date speculation

At present, a Hocus Pocus 3 hasn’t been announced yet. Given the cult following surrounding the original ‘90s movie, we imagine that if Disney were to make an announcement like that, they would save it for the next Disney Plus Day, which will take place, presumably, sometime in autumn 2023. News of Hocus Pocus 2 became public in October 2019, although filming on the movie didn’t start until two years later in October 2021 ahead of a September 2022 release.

Developing a script and getting a cast and crew together takes time, of course, so based on that timeline, if a Hocus Pocus 2 were to happen, it wouldn’t be here for approximately 2-3 years at least, meaning that we’d likely get an autumn 2024 or 2025 release if the scary movie for kids is ever announced to be in production.

Hocus Pocus 3 plot speculation

There are a lot of ways they can take the plot of Hocus Pocus 3 if they choose to proceed with a third Disney movie.

As pointed out by Whitney Peak, who plays young witch Becca in the comedy movie, the ending of Hocus Pocus 2 suggested that while the Sanderson Sisters were gone, for now, they weren’t necessarily gone for good…

“There is kind of a post-credits scene that leaves the door open, but you didn’t hear from me,” the Gossip Girl star pointed out in an interview with HollywoodLife. The post-credit scene shows a box clearly labelled ‘Black Flame Candle #2’ — which, as we know, is the key to bringing the Sanderson Sisters back. Peak added in her interview that she interpreted the post-credit scene “as there was maybe potentially a second black flame candle, and somebody’s going to have to light it.”

Another route would be to continue on with the exploits of our new generation of witches: Becca, Izzie, and Cassie. In her interview with HollywoodLife, Whitney Peak joked, “Maybe it’s my turn to put some kids in place.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, none of the three Sanderson Sisters — Midler, Parker, and Najimy — explicitly ruled out the potential of a third movie, although Najimy said she felt like the ending of Hocus Pocus 2 meant that they “pulled every story you could” out of the franchise.

In a brief origin story for the trio, Hocus Pocus 2 introduces us to younger versions of the Sanderson Sisters, with Taylor Henderson as Winnie, Nina Kitchen as Mary. and Juju Journey Brener as Sarah. With the young trio being widely praised by critics, is it possible that we might see a more feature-length prequel exploring the witches’ early years? Well, as all their Star Wars series‘ show, Disney Plus have never shied away from a prequel or three.

Hocus Pocus 3 cast speculation

Depending on what direction they take Hocus Pocus 3 in — and whether it’ll even happen at all — it’s hard to predict who, if any, would return for a third movie. However, with Peak, Midler, Parker, and Najimy all saying publicly that they’d never say never, it seems likely that if a third movie happens, they, at least, will be back.

Hocus Pocus 3 cast speculation

Bette Midler

Sarah Jessica Parker

Kathy Najimy

Whitney Peak

If you want more spellbinding scares, check out our guide to the best horror movies.