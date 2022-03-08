God of War TV series may be in the works at Amazon Prime Video

Grab your Blades of Chaos and get ready to indulge in some deicide because Kratos is coming to the small screen. Yes, that’s right, God of War, one of Playstation’s flagship games, may be getting its own TV series. According to Deadline Prime Video wants to make a live-action show based on the popular game series.

It’s reported that The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins have been lined up to work on the series although nothing has been confirmed by Sony Pictures Television or Amazon at this time. That said it lines up with Amazon’s other upcoming TV projects.

The studio is working on a Fallout adaptation starring Walton Goggins; as well as a Mass Effect series that’s in early development. Videogame TV adaptations seem to be all the rage right now with HBO Max working on a Last of Us series while Paramount is pushing ahead with a Halo show that’s already been greenlit for a second season.

The God of War series follows Kratos a Spartan who, after he’s tricked into killing his family, takes bloody revenge on the Greek pantheon of gods. After his vendetta ends with him wiping out most of the Omplypians he retires to Scandinavia where he raises a family.

Unfortunately, Kratos’s past soon catches up to him and before long he’s slaughtering the Norse gods in an attempt to avoid Ragnarok. It’s unknown which part of his life the God of War series would focus on but it’s possible, if the series is successful, that we’ll see both the Grecian and Norse stages of his life.

