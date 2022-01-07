Fallout TV series gets Westworld director, Captain Marvel writer

Famed RPG game Fallout is becoming a TV series, and some strong talent has been secured to lead production. Variety reports that Johnathan Nolan has signed on to direct the first episode, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner as showrunners.

Nolan you may recognise as the brother of filmmaker Christopher Nolan, and he has an impressive list of credits. Besides co-writing many of his sibling’s biggest thriller movies, such as The Prestige and The Dark Knight, he co-created sci-fi series Westworld, and created the futuristic crime show Person of Interest. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner have strong filmographies to their names as well.

Wagner’s served as producer for Silicon Valley, The Office, and Portlandia, while Robertson-Dworet’s contributed as screenwriter to action movie Tomb Raider, as well as MCU instalment Captain Marvel. Together, all three signify that the Fallout TV show is gathering momentum, and may go into production sooner rather than later – pandemic permitting, of course. Amazon Studios is making it, and Variety states the deal includes a commitment penalty, leaving the company open to financial burden if nothing gets made.

The Fallout deal was announced in 2020, and developer and publisher Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks are involved. First released in 1997, the Fallout games all have you explore a post-nuclear wasteland, with the remains of humanity trying to rebuild itself.

Humour and horror come in equal measure, with the protagonist being a vault-dweller, part of a community that hid away in bomb shelters until the radioactive haze subsides. Through each instalment, you encounter different groups, with contrasting political views, and many a mutated monster, from ghouls to deathclaws.

The games started isometric in 1997, but a soft reboot with Fallout 3 in 2008 turned them into open-world sandboxes, borrowing from the Elder Scrolls fantasy games. Bethesda has since made Fallout one of its key franchises, hence this show.

No timeframe is specified on when we’ll see Fallout on the small screen. Amazon is going all in on videogames, with Mass Effect on the horizon, too. They join the Halo TV series, which will debut later this year on streaming service Paramount Plus.