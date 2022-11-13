House of the Dragon: who is the last living Targaryen?

Who is the last living Targaryen? In the fantasy series House of the Dragons, the Targaryen family is at the height of their power. Anyone who’s watched Game of Thrones knows, however, that things don’t end well for this old Valyrian house.

Eventually, their rule will be overthrown by the Baratheons and Starks. During the rebellion, most of the family is put to the sword (or worse), leaving just a handful of Targaryens alive. Unfortunately, things don’t get any better for the family, and by the end of the TV series, just one Game of Thrones character can claim the surname Targaryen, and they seem to reject it. So who is the last living Targaryen?

Who is the last living Targaryen?

As the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow is the last living Targaryen. Before Sam Tarly revealed Jon’s parentage to him, it was presumed that Daenerys was the last of the Targaryens.

In the books the TV series is based on, the situation is a little different. It’s not been confirmed yet that Jon is the son of Rhaegar, although there are clues that’s the case, and Daenerys isn’t the only Targaryen around, either.

In Dance of Dragons a character going by the pseudonym Young Griff claims that he is really Rhaegar’s first-born son Aegon, who the rest of the world presumed died during the sack of King’s Landing. Supported by the Gold Company, Aegon plans on marrying Daenerys and restarting the Targaryen dynasty before reclaiming the Iron Throne.

There are hints, however, that Aegon is, in fact, not a Targaryen but instead a Blackfyre, a subordinate house to the Targaryens created when Aegon the Unworthy legitimised his bastard children.

