Who created the White Walkers? For eight seasons, the biggest threat in Westeros came not from the lords and ladies squabbling over the Iron Throne but from the frozen wastes north of The Wall.

Deep in the Lands of Forever Winter, the White Walkers, magical men made of ice and hate, slowly marshalled their strength, creating an army of undead men, women, and giants. When the time was right, their leader, the Night King, led his forces south to conquer the lands of the living.

Thankfully Jon Snow and our other favourite Game of Thrones characters managed to stop them but where do these undead fiends come from? Who created the White Walkers? Well you don’t have to consult the maesters or watch the fantasy series to find out just read on!

Who created the White Walkers in Game of Thrones?

The Children of the Forest created the White Walkers by experimenting with dragonglass and captured First Men. In the Game of Thrones TV series, we see the Children press a shard of dragonglass into the heart of one prisoner, who almost immediately starts to transform into a White Walker.

It’s implied that this man went on to become the Night King. The Children had hoped to use the White Walkers to battle the First Men, but things quickly went wrong. The White Walkers hated all life and immediately turned on the Children.

In the end, the Children of the Forest and the First Men had to band together to defeat the White Walkers and their army of the undead. This last desperate alliance was successful and pushed the White Walkers back to the Land of Forever Winter. The Children and the First Men then built The Wall to keep the Walkers out of the Seven kingdoms.

If you love the Seven Kingdoms then we’ve got a treasure trove of content for you including a breakdown of the Targaryen family tree, a guide to the House of the Dragon season 2 release date and a whole host of articles about your favourite House of the Dragon characters including Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Larys Strong, and King Viserys Targaryen.