How old is Daenerys Targaryen when she dies? HBO’s Game of Thrones, with its realistic politics, brutal violence, and three-dimensional character, helped redefine the fantasy genre for a new generation of fans, and few characters were as popular as Daenerys Targaryen.

When we first meet the future Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones season 1, Daenerys Targaryen is as far from a conqueror as it’s possible to be. However, as the fantasy series goes on, she becomes a fierce and savvy player in the battle for the Iron Throne (It helps that three fire-breathing dragons back her up; I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the Targaryen family tree).

However, all good things must come to an end, including our favorite Game of Thrones characters, and Dany does eventually meets her end at the hands of her lover/nephew Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen (Don’t think about it). But how old was Daenerys Targaryen when she died?

How old is Daenerys Targaryen when she dies?

Daenerys Targaryen’s exact age when she died wasn’t known, but she was likely around 23 or 24 years old. When we first meet Dany in Game of Thrones season 1, she’s in her mid-teens, likely between 16 and 17 years old. If we presume, then, that every season, up to seasons 7-8, is around a year, then that would put the Mother of Dragons in her early 20s when she died.

Dany’s TV incarnation is actually a few years older than her book counterpart. When we meet Daenerys in the Game of Thrones books, she’s explicitly 13 years old and on the cusp of turning 14. For obvious reasons, it was wisely decided to age the character up for the Game of Thrones show.

Oh, and if you were wondering how old Clarke was when she finally took out Dany’s impressive braids, she was 33 years old when Game of Thrones ended.

