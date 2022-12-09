House of the Dragon: Laenor Velaryon dragon Seasmoke explained

Who is Seasmoke? The Targaryen family earned the Iron Throne through fire and blood, which is a poetic way of saying they used dragons to conquer Westeros. However, they aren’t the only family in the Seven Kingdoms capable of riding dragons.

The Velaryons, an ancient house from Old Valyria, also share the blood of the dragon, thanks to Corlys marrying Rhaenys Targaryen. The dragons of House Velaryon are Meleys, Vhagar, and Seasmoke. Now Vhagar and Meleys need no introduction, but who is Seasmoke, the youngest of these great beasts?

Seasmoke explained

Seasmoke was a silver and grey dragon who was ridden by Laenor Velaryon and Addam of Hull during the Dance of the Dragons. As a younger dragon, Seasmoke was about a third of the size of Vermithor.

Seasmoke’s early life

Seasmoke was bonded to Laenor Velaryon from the moment he hatched, and the pair shared a close bond. When Seasmoke grew large enough that he could be ridden, Laenor would take him out flying, and the silver drake was the young Velaryon’s pride and joy.

Eventually, Laenor and Seasmoke would participate in Daemon Targaryen’s war in the Stepstones, helping to obliterate the Triarchy’s army of pirates. After Laenor ‘died,’ Seasmoke retreated to a lair on Dragonstone, and no one claimed it for more than a decade.

Seasmoke during the Dance of the Dragons

When the Dance of the Dragons began, it was decided that the Blacks should claim the riderless dragons on Dragonstone. Several knights and warriors attempted to bond with Seasmoke, but he rejected all riders.

That is until the dragonseed Addam of Hull attempted the pairing. Through his Velaryon blood, Addam managed to bond with the creature, and the pair fought for Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Blacks. While Addam and Seasmoke served loyally, Rhaenyra came to despise the dragonseeds after the betrayal of Hugh Hammer and ordered Addam’s arrest.

Addam managed to escape with Seasmoke and decided to prove that not all of the dragon seeds were traitors. To do so, he decided to pit his dragon against Hugh’s dragon Vermithor.

Seasmoke’s death

Seasmoke and Addam both died in the battle with Vermithor, and the silver dragon was literally torn apart by the larger bronze dragon.

If you’re enjoying learning about the Targaryen civil war, take a look at our article all about the House of the Dragon season 2 release date, or we have guides to some of the fantasy series‘ greatest dragons like Balerion the Black Dread, Caraxes, and Arrax.