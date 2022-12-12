Will there be a White Lotus season 3? The White Lotus was a massive hit for HBO when it TV screens back in 2021, bringing in rave reviews and even bigger viewing figures. A second season of the comedy series was inevitable then, and in 2022 we booked another ticket to paradise.

Swapping the pristine beaches of Hawaii for the twisted streets of Sicily, the TV series brought in a new batch of guests — including Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, and Haley Lu Richardson — with a whole host of new problems.

Still, all good things must come to an end; we learned who the body floating in the Ionian Sea was, and now The White Lotus season 2 is over. So the question is, are we done with these murderous five-star resorts, or will there be a White Lotus season 3?

Will there be a White Lotus season 3?

Yes, there will be a White Lotus season 3. A third season, set in a brand new location with an all-new cast, was announced in November 2022.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO, and there are no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” series creator Mike White said in a statement. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

Unfortuantely wedon’tt know the White Lotus season 3 release date as of yet — or who will star in the show — but be sure to keep an eye on this page aswe’lll update it as we learn more.

