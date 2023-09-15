Foundation – How did [SPOILER] survive the destruction of Terminus?

How did the First Foundation survive the destruction of Terminus? We saw the ruthless forces of the Empire destroy Terminus at the end of the penultimate episode of Foundation season 2, presumably engulfing the residents of the planet in the enormous fireball.

Brother Day (Lee Pace) certainly enjoyed the Foundation cliffhanger, watching on with awe in his eyes, surrounded by the glowing flames of his horrific genocide. But one of the best TV series on Apple TV Plus had yet another trick in its back pocket, with Foundation season 2 episode 10 revealing that the Foundation survived Day’s act of maniacal revenge.

But how did they pull off this trick? How did the Foundation survive when Terminus burned around them? Let’s look into our own personal Prime Radiant to find out, as well as pondering what this means for the future of arguably the best sci-fi series around today.

How did the First Foundation survive the destruction of Terminus?

Hari Seldon had always planned for the Empire to attack Terminus, so he had an escape route already in place for the people via the Vault.

Brother Constant (Isabella Laughland) stumbled upon the Vault while her escape craft was floating through empty space. Inside, she found Poly Verisof (Kulvinder Ghir), Director Sermak (Oliver Chris), and thousands of the residents of Terminus. Against all odds, the First Foundation had found a way to live.

The Vault’s version of Hari Seldon explained to Constant that this was “always the plan”. He added: “Terminus would be sacrificed so the Foundation would survive.” Well, with the Cleons in disarray and both the First Foundation and the Second Foundation going strong, things are looking good for the Seldon Plan.

There’s a huge time jump at the end of Foundation season 2, but we’d be surprised if we didn’t also spend some time with Poly and Constant, exploring what happened to the Foundation after Terminus went the way of Alderaan.

