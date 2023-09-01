Fleabag season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Fleabag season 3 release date? Released in 2016, Fleabag has been a force of nature from the very start. It began life as a one-woman show, performed for the first time in 2o16 at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, but since then, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brainchild — in which she also stars — has gone from strength to strength.

Now, Fleabag is a critically acclaimed drama series and is highly regarded as one of the best TV series out there, with Waller-Bridge’s ability to balance razor-sharp humor with devastating moments seemingly unmatched.

But will the best comedy series of recent years continue? Or did it end with season 2? Here’s what we know about the Fleabag season 3 release date.

Fleabag season 3 release date

Fleabag season 3 hasn’t been announced, and there’s no chance of a new season releasing any sooner than early-2025.

If we’re being honest, though — we don’t see it happening. Fleabag told a great, complete, self-contained story across its two seasons, and if we were to return to that world, it would probably come at the cost of Fleabag’s character development coming undone.

Who would be in the Fleabag season 3 cast?

It wouldn’t be Fleabag without Phoebe Waller-Bridge, so if a third season were to be announced, we can be sure she’d be coming back along with a few others faces. These would undoubtedly include her family, with Sian Clifford as Claire, and Bill Paterson as Dad, in addition to new actors as new characters, too.

Here’s our full speculative Fleabag season 3 cast list:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag

Sian Clifford as Claire

Andrew Scott as The Priest

Bill Paterson as Dad

Olivia Colman as Matrigna

Brett Gelman as Martin

Jenny Rainsford as Boo

What would Fleabag season 3 be about?

The second season of Fleabag wrapped things up pretty decisively, but we imagine a third season would focus on how Fleabag and Claire’s lives have changed after the events of season 2.

After The Priest ended their romance for good, Fleabag seemed set on making some big changes in her life — something represented by her declining our (the viewer’s) attempt to follow her and waving us goodbye.

Fleabag has finally opened herself up to love and resolved the rift with her sister Claire, but she still has a lot of healing to do — especially when it comes to processing Boo’s death and how things ended with The Priest.

If a third season were to happen, we imagine that Fleabag’s healing journey and the enduring impact of her relationship with The Priest would both be key themes — although we’d love to see Andrew Scott reprise his role again, even if it doesn’t necessarily serve the story.

Fleabag’s relationship with Claire and how that’s evolved since Claire split up with Martin (finally!) would also be something we’d be interested in exploring, along with Fleabag’s relationship with the rest of her family. And there’s also always the chance that Boo’s boyfriend will reappear, forcing Fleabag to confront her guilt in new and unexpected ways.

There are also elements from the Fleabag one-woman show (which is how the series began) that could be adapted for season 3, especially since the show has had increased exposure since being recorded and released via National Theatre Live.

Is there a Fleabag season 3 trailer?

There’s no word on a Fleabag season 3, and so, unsurprisingly, no Fleabag season 3 trailer.

But if you fancy feeling your heart get ripped out of your chest again, here’s the now-infamous “it’ll pass” scene that ended the series perfectly.

Where can I watch Fleabag season 3?

If a Fleabag season 3 got made, your first ports of call should be BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video.

BBC iPlayer is a UK-based streaming service that doesn’t require a subscription — just the one-off payment of a TV license. Like the first two seasons of Fleabag, the series would likely air on TV first, with episodes then becoming available on iPlayer shortly after transmission.

As for those over the pond, we imagine the series would end up on Amazon Prime Video at some point after airing in the UK.

But this is all hypothetical. What we do know is that to watch the first two seasons of Fleabag, UK viewers should head to iPlayer, while those in the US are better off heading to Amazon Prime.

How many episodes would Fleabag season 3 have?

If a third season were commissioned, we’d expect Fleabag to have six episodes. This would keep the output consistent with the other two seasons, which had six episodes, each approximately half an hour long.

For more on Phoebe Waller-Bridge, check out our Indiana Jones content, including our guides on how to watch Indiana Jones 5, the Indiana Jones cast, and how to watch all the Indiana Jones movies in order.

Or, if you’re after more complex and provoking TV series, check out our guides to the Severance season 2 release date, The Bear season 3 release date, and The Boys season 4 release date.