Who will play Michael in the upcoming Five Nights and Freddy’s movie? Here’s everything we know about who will be leading the cast of the videogame adaptation horror movie.

Five Nights of Freddy’s is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and the new movie is getting fans of the videogame especially excited. Taking the story of the game, Five Nights at Freddy’s will follow the terrifying adventure of a night guard at a now-abandoned family entertainment centre. We’re expecting it to be one of the best horror movies of the year, and the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date can’t come soon enough. But who will be playing Michael in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Who will play Michael in the FNaF movie?

Josh Hutcherson will star as Mike Schmidt in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Mike Schmidt is the main character of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games. This name is only an alias though, and the character is really called Michael Afton. The character is the son of William Afton, who will also be in the new movie played by Matthew Lillard.

Hutcherson is best known for his work in the Hunger Games movies, where he starred as Peeta Mellark. He was one of the main characters in the movies alongside Jennifer Lawrence, and has since starred in the TV series Future Man.

