Why are the animatronics evil in Five Nights at Freddy’s? Everyone knows that the animatronics roaming Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria get a bit “quirky” at night, but does it go a little further than that?

We know from the video games and upcoming trailer for the new movie that the animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy’s have a bit of a bloodlust — especially when it comes to long-suffering security guards. But ahead of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date, we want to dig a little deeper into the lore behind these surprising movie villains.

So, why are the animatronics evil? Were they always evil? How did they go from a novelty restaurant mascot to killing machines? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are the animatronics evil?

The animatronics are evil because they’re possessed by the spirits of children murdered by William Afton.

William Afton, co-founder of the pizzaria, used the charming Chuck E. Cheese-like animatronics to cover his murderous intentions. In 1985, five children went missing while visiting Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza with their parents. This string of disappearances, which became known as the Missing Children Incident, led to the pizzeria being closed down and the animatronics being abandoned.

But the children were never missing — they were kidnapped and murdered by William Afton, with their bodies subsequently stuffed inside animatronics like Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and Golden Freddy.

In the FNAF-verse, everytime a child dies, a substance called Remnant is released. It’s a physical manifestation of that child’s memories and soul which, when released, caused them to possess the antimatronic their body was stuffed inside.

Because these children were murdered, they’re full of vengeance and want to kill their attacker. They mistake every adult security guard that enters the pizzeria for Afton, which leads to them going on a murderous rampage out of a misguided bid for revenge. So, they aren’t exactly evil. But you wouldn’t want to be in a room alone with them.

