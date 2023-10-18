Is Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming? How to watch the horror movie

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming? We’ve waited literal years to be invited into Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and now, after all this time, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date is nearly upon us. With the original game developer Scott Cawthrone working with horror movie powerhouse Blumhouse, it’s fair to say that our expectations are high.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie mainly adapts the first game in the series, which follows security guard Michael Schmidt as he tries to survive a night shift alone with murderous animatronics. The good news is, no matter where you come from, you have plenty of choices over how you want to watch this video game movie. Just don’t watch it in the dark. Or alone. Or with William Afton.

Where can I watch Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released simultaneously on Peacock and in US cinemas on October 27, 2023. For fans in the UK, the film will be released theatrically two days earlier, on October 25, 2023.

Having a slightly earlier UK release date might make things a bit confusing, but if you aren’t a fan of the cinema anyway, you can expect Five Nights at Freddy’s to be available on streaming service Peacock internationally on October 27 — no matter where you are.

Either way, there will be plenty of time to meet Freddy Fazbear and his friends ahead of Halloween.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s streaming?

Five Nights at Freddy’s will drop exclusively on Pracock on October 27, 2023.

While the movie will be free to stream, you’ll need to be a paid subscriber of the streaming service in order to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock. Both Peacock and Universal Pictures (FNAF’s distributor) are run by parent company NBCUniversal, so it makes sense that they’d want to keep their movies on their own platforms.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Netflix?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is not on Netflix, nor do we expect it to arrive on the platform in the future.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Disney Plus?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie isn’t on Disney Plus, and we don’t expect it to be on there anytime soon, either.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Prime Video?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will probably be available to buy or rent on Amazon Prine before the end of this year, but we don’t think it’ll be available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Usually, theatrical releases get a digital release along with a physical media release a couple of months after being in theatres, so we’re betting the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will get a digital release in this way.

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Blu-Ray?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie isn’t available on DVD or Blu-Ray right now, but we expect it will be in the future.

With the games having such a huge and dedicated fanbase, we imagine a lot of them would be lining up to get a Blu-Ray of the movie, so for their sake, let’s hope the physical media release happens sooner rather than later!

