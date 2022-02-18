When is Firefly Lane season 2 out? Netflix Original, Firefly Lane, had viewers avidly watching the relationship between two best friends over 30 years, Tully and Kate, when season 1 came out in 2021. Katherine Heigl of Grey’s Anatomy and Sarah Chalke of Scrubs leave the medical world behind to play the leading roles in this bestie drama.

The TV series’ unique premise is that it hops between the timeline, spanning the highs and lows of their friendship as they grow up through the decades, starting in the ’70s. Through work life, home life, motherhood, and the struggles of being a teenager, there’s a lot to explore, and it seems Firefly Lane is just getting started.

According to Netflix, 49 million users streamed the show in the first month after release, so it should really come as no surprise that we’re here to talk about season 2. Firefly Lane strikes a balance between heartwarming and heartwrenching as the show explores Tully and Kate’s triumphs and turmoils with their lives so intertwined. So, if you want to know what will happen in Firefly Lane season 2? Well, we’ve got a whole lot to tell you.

Firefly Lane season 2 release date: when is Firefly Lane season 2 out?

Whilst we don’t know when Firefly Lane season 2 is out just yet, we do know two very important things for certain. One, it’s definitely coming, and two, the cast and crew are back in production already. So, here’s what we know so far.

During a Zoom call in May 2021 between the two leading ladies, Katherine Heigl (Tully Hart) and Sarah Chalke (Kate Mularkey) revealed that Firefly Lane has officially been renewed for season 2.

Sarah Chalke was clear that viewers should be excited for the eventual return of the show, “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us, it is going to be worth the wait.”

Fast forward to November, and Katherine Heigl posted to Instagram revealing that the show was officially back filming.

She wrote, “Hi!!! So I am in the wonderful city of Vancouver ❤ busy filming the second season of #FireflyLane Yay! Look out for it coming your way on @netflix in 2022!”

So, we’ll get Firefly Lane season 2 in 2022; we’ll just have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly when.

Firefly Lane season 2 trailer: Is there a Firefly Lane season 2 trailer?

Right now, there’s no trailer for Firefly Lane season 2. Whilst the cast and crew have been back filming in Vancouver, it does mean that any post-production work is yet to begin.

Season 1 dropped on Netflix in February 2021, with the official trailer out a month before. With that in mind, we’ll be patient and update you as soon as we see it.

Firefly Lane season 2 plot: What can we expect for Firefly Lane season 2?

Firefly Lane is based on a novel of the same name by author Kristin Hannah. Season 1 weaved through the novel with some yet to go. Plus, there is a sequel to Firefly Lane called Fly Away, but we’re not quite there yet.

The season 1 finale left viewers with A LOT of unanswered questions. What did Tully do? What happened to Johnny? We’ve seen Johnny get badly injured, Tully quit her job, and present date Tully and Kate are clearly not on good terms. Firefly Lane girls forever… or maybe not…

It seems a lot of people want the answer, with Google’s top searches being “Why are they no longer friends on Firefly Lane?” and “Why did Tully and Kate fall out?” Unfortunately, Google doesn’t have the answers. Still, during the season 2 announcement video, Sarah Chalke gave viewers a little hint, “So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can’t say much, but we can say that it’s family-related and it has nothing to do with Johnny.”

Speaking to EW, showrunner Maggie Freidman spoke about what viewers can expect from season 2, “They’re only in eighth grade when we leave them. They’ll have a lot of good teen years and fun ’70s growing-up times with the great music and the fashions and all of the cultural changes. I think it’s just really interesting.”

Firefly Lane season 2 cast: Who is in Firefly Lane season 2?

As you might have guessed by now, both Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will be returning for Firefly Lane season 2. It’s also expected that the rest of the main cast members will also be reprising their roles, although with Bud’s (Paul McGillion) funeral in the season finale and Johnny (Ben Lawson) badly injured, we’ll have to wait and see in what capacity.

It’s a show with lots of flashbacks, though, so there’s always room for characters to pop up in Tully and Kate’s timeline. We can also be quietly confident that we’ll see Roan Curtis and Ali Skovbye returning as young Kate and young Tully, respectively.

When it comes to new cast members, Netflix has so far officially announced four names joining Firefly Lane season 2.

India de Beaufort (Run Fatboy Run)

Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy)

Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus)

Ignacio Serrichio (Bones)

According to Collider, India de Beaufort is set to play a journalist in 1985 Seattle called Charlotte, Greg Germann will play Benedict Binswanger, a wealthy young man who decides to run for Governor of Washington State in the 80s, Jolene Purdy has been cast as talent agent Justine Jordan, and finally, Ignacio Serrichio as a potential love interest to Tully, Danny Diaz, an arrogant sportscaster.

If you can't get enough of that sweet streaming nectar check out our guides on The Witcher season 3 and Stranger Things season 4.