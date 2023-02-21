Fast and Furious cast reveal their favourite cities to film the movies

The Fast and Furious franchise has been racing along for over 20 years now, with the first humble street racing outing being an early 2000s movie. As the years have gone on, the action movies have gotten bigger with each entry and the stakes are so high they’re now in outer space — quite literally, in the case of Fast and Furious 9.

Looking at the slate of 2023 movies, the Fast and Furious 10 release date isn’t far off. The upcoming flick, titled Fast X, promises huge star power in the way of Jason Mamoa and Brie Larson, newly joining, as well as a returning Charlize Theron to add to the core Fast and Furious cast.

It’s also not a long shot to expect some globe-trotting adventure, as these movies like to play around with locations to keep things fresh and explore different corners of the franchise’s criminal underbelly. In an Instagram video fittingly filmed inside a vehicle with fellow cast member Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris discussed which city was best to work in, Atlanta, in the USA, or London, England. They did not agree.

Ludacris moved to Atlanta when he was a child, so it’s no surprise he chose the city. Well known for the franchises that shoot there — including many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — the music artist and actor said, “I was home, I came to set in slippers.” He added, “Clearly, the best city in the world.”

Emmanuel, however, went to bat for London, calling it “a cultural capital of the world,” to which the rapper retorted by referring to Atlanta as “the strip club capital of the world,” — whatever floats your boat, Luda.

With Fast and Furious 10 expected to be the second last instalment, it’s nice to see the long-serving cast have some fun talking about the movie. Even after all this time, the ‘fast family’ are still having a good time, it seems.

As much as we’d like to know what kind of slippers Ludacris wears, we’re more concerned with the fate of all the Fast and Furious characters. Check out all the new movies speeding towards us, or stick to the fast lane with our guide to the Fast and Furious movies in order.