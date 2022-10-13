Vin Diesel teases “special story” for Fast and Furious car

Really, the Fast and furious movies boil down to two things: cars and family. As we head towards Fast and Furious 10, the penultimate chapter in the mainline action movies, Vin Diesel’s been teasing little bits of the blockbuster. In a new post on Instagram, he hints at one of the cars for the film.

“Shout out to the amazing picture car department, the care and craftsmanship that goes into each vehicle, from the shop to screen,” he captions an image of a black sports car. “This one has a particularly special story, remind me to tell you.” In the comments, fans speculate about what the vehicle. It looks close to the Chevy Chevelle Diesel’s Fast and Furious character Dom drives in Fast 4, though that’s mostly a guess.

Since we’re in the home stretch for the thriller movies now, we can expect a lot, and we mean a lot, of cars and vehicles to show up in the next instalment. Most protagonists from across the franchise have been brought together. Now it’s time to give all the automobiles one last day in the sun.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, who stepped in after Justin Lin dropped out, Fast 10 is the first in a two-part spectacle that will close this chapter of the franchise. We don’t know much of what to expect, but it should be a science fiction movie for the ages.

Brie Larson and Jason Momoa are both joining the Fast and Furious cast, the latter playing a villain. Fast 9 gave us a taste of them going to space, setting the bar for the next one to follow. We can only guess what’ll happen, but at the same time, the MCU has started doing the multiverse, so converging timelines is the next step.

We digress – Fast 10 is in theatres on May 19, 2023. Have a look at our list of the best adventure movies if adrenaline is your thing.