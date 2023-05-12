Fast and Furious 10 reveals another touching tribute to Paul Walker

The new movie Fast and Furious 10, titled Fast X, will feature a moving tribute to Paul Walker, who passed on after leading the Fast and Furious cast for many years — similarly to Fast and Furious 7.

The seventh of the Fast and Furious movies, Furious 7 used Walker’s brother Cody as a double to send off his character in a moving goodbye. Walker’s Fast and Furious character Brian O’Conner got to drive off into the sunset.

We all know the Fast franchise is about cool cars and heists, but mostly it’s about the core family at the centre of the stories, and Fast X will continue the tradition of honouring Walker, and with another of his kin.

Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, revealed she’ll make her onscreen debut when the Fast and Furious 10 release date comes speeding into cinemas this summer. Joining new cast members Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, she shared an Instagram post from the set.

“I’m happy it’s just the beginning,” she said in her caption. “I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.” Walker is remembered fondly by his colleagues and by his family.

For more great movies, take a peek at our best movies of all time, the best action movies, and the best sports movies.