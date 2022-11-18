Fast and Furious 10 is one of the most expensive movies ever made

The Fast and Furious movies have gone from being gritty, little street-based action movies to being some of the biggest, wildest blockbusters in Hollywood. When it comes to Fast and Furious 10, the budget has swelled so much that the production is now one of the most expensive of all time.

With an ever-growing roster of Fast and Furious characters, and very high-profile actors joining the Fast and Furious cast, it’s no surprise that the projects are becoming absolute mammoths for the finance departments to manage.

According to The Wrap, the next instalment of the thriller movie series is going way over budget, making it one of the most costly productions to ever exist in Hollywood.

The Wrap reported the budget “has ballooned to $340 million, according to individuals with knowledge of the production.” To put that into perspective, “that’s 70% more than the reported $200 million budget” for its predecessor and makes Fast 10 “easily the most expensive entry” in the saga to date.

It’s believed the budget increase “can be blamed on numerous budget-busting elements: increased salaries for series star Vin Diesel and the rest of the franchise’s ensemble cast, general increases in production costs caused by global inflation, and charges for pandemic testing requirements mandated by Covid-19 safety protocols.”

With this in mind, slight fears could be creeping in as to whether the behemoth that is Fast 10 can bring in a profit for Universal. They probably shouldn’t worry too much at this stage though, given the Fast movies are some of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

The huge budget for Fast 10 does however make it the fifth most expensive production ever made, sandwiched between the superhero movie double header of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. For more big money movies, check out our guide to the Avatar 2 release date and the Avengers 5 release date.