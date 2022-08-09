Jason Momoa is “having the time of his life” on Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa is one of the most exciting additions to the Fast and Furious cast. He will be joining the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Statham, Sun Kang, and Brie Larson in what is set to be the penultimate Fast and Furious movie.

Since appearing in TV series Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo, Momoa’s career has gone from strength to strength. As well as appearing in the DCEU as Aquaman, he also played a major role in science fiction movie Dune. But building a career as the tough guy has its negatives, as he revealed in a new interview with GQ magazine.

Discussing the danger of typecasting, Momoa explained, “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new.” According to Momoa, something new is exactly what his new Fast and Furious character is bringing him.

He added, “Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.” As explained by GQ writer Olivia Pym, “in the tenth Fast and Furious film, Momoa plays a villain whose toenails are painted purple and pink, with a lavender car to match, and who enjoys laughing maniacally as he blows up co-star Ludacris’s car.”

Talking about his experience with Pym, Momoa said of his Fast X character, “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life.” At present, Fast X is filming in Rome, Italy, with Louis Leterrier on board as director.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel continues to act as a producer for the upcoming action movie, which is set to be released in theatres on May 19, 2023.