Jason Momoa demanded a genuine Harley Davidson for Fast 10

If you’re making blockbusters full of wild high-speed chases, high-octane stunts, and performance cars, it makes sense to reap the benefits — that’s precisely what DCU actor Jason Mamoa did for the Fast and Furious new movie, Fast X.

The Vin Diesel-led action movie will race ahead of the Aquaman 2 release date and park itself in cinemas this summer, and we can’t wait to see what the Fast and Furious characters get up to.

Momoa is one of the new additions to the Fast and Furious cast, and he’s been sharing stories about the awesome machinery he got to try out while shooting.

Momoa told Total Film, “The first thing I asked was, ‘What bike do I get to ride?’ Generally, it’s a Bugatti or a Triumph or some kind of smaller performance bike for doing tricks on. I was like, ‘Hell no. I want to ride a Harley!'”

“I called Harley instantly, called the CEO, and was like, ‘Bro, can you help me?’ So they sent up like six bikes. I totally got hooked up. They let me build it for my character.”

Oh, to be a celebrity with the ability to pull some strings. We’ll have to settle for living vicariously when the wind blows through his long hair upon the Fast and Furious 10 release date. Now, if he can just convince The Rock to come back…

For more, check out our guide to the Fast and Furious movies in order, or find out our picks for the best movies of all time.