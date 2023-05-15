Fast and Furious 10 cast want this spin-off, and so do we

The new Fast and Furious movie is racing into cinemas, but it turns out that the upcoming action fest just isn’t enough for some stars. While promoting Fast and Furious 10 – titled Fast X – the Fast and Furious cast shared how they already want a new spin-off, this time with all the women in charge.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez shared how’d they’d love to do a new movie together, one which saw Fast and Furious take on an all-female action movie. “Here’s what I would like to see,” Brewster said. “I would like to see Charlize [Theron], me, Natalie [Emmanuel], Michelle, Brie. I would like to see us all kick some ass together!”

The team continued to break down why this hypothetical spin-off would be a benefit to the beloved franchise – stating how Hollywood was in need of more female-led action movies. “God knows Hollywood could use one of those,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t have any good ones, not really, really good ones.”

While there has been no word on a female-led spin-off movie, fans can look forward to seeing Fast X for themselves as the film zooms into theatres on May 19, 2023. Fast X was initially thought to be the first of a two-part finale for the franchise. However, Vin Diesel has recently shared how Fast X will be the first of a climatic trilogy.

