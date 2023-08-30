Fallout series release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What’s the Fallout series release date? It’s been a big year for video game adaptations. The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Gran Turismo have all reignited a fire for big screen tellings of small screen games, and the party isn’t due to stop.

The Fallout series will be an adaptation of the role-playing video game, and will probably serve as one of the biggest and best thriller series soon to come on Amazon Prime Video. The Fallout game is a post-apocalyptic tale, set in an alternate atompunk universe.

But when can we expect the new series to arrive, and who’ll star in it? Well, that’s what we’ve found out, and you can discover all you need to know about the Fallout series release date, cast, plot, and more news below.

What’s the Fallout series release date?

As it stands, there’s no confirmed release date for the Fallout series, but all signs point to a mid 2024 drop.

The rights were first secured by the streaming service in 2020, and was in development until around 2022, when it began filming in July. Shooting reportedly wrapped in February 2023. The series was developed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the former of which is the brother of Christopher Nolan.

Jonathan Nolan co-created the best Western series, Westworld, and also penned a lot of Christopher Nolan movies alongside the director, including The Dark Knight and Interstellar. Jonathan Nolan also directed the pilot episode for Fallout.

Who’s in the Fallout series cast?

The Fallout series cast will see a few familiar faces take on the main roles, most notably Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins.

You’ll recognize Goggins from his work on some of the best TV series around, including Sons of Anarchy and Justified, as well as his roles in the movies Cowboys and Aliens, The Hateful Eight, and Tomb Raider. As for Ella Purnell, she’s most known for playing Jackie on the thriller series Yellowjackets.

But we’re most excited for Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks and Sex and the City fame, and who also starred in the original 1984 telling of the best science fiction movie, Dune.

Here’s the Fallout series cast list:

Walton Goggins as TBC

Ella Purnell as Jean

Kyle MacLachlan as TBC

Xelia Mendes-Jones as TBC

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Mike Doyle as TBC

Moisés Arias as Norm as TBC

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Cherien Dabis as TBC

Dale Dickey as TBC

Matty Cardarople as TBC

What’s the Fallout series about?

While no Fallout series plot has been released, it looks like it won’t be an exact retelling of any particular storyline from the game, but rather an original story taking place in the Fallout world.

“For this, it was ‘Let’s do something that exists in the world of Fallout.’ It’s not retelling a game’s story,” said Bethesda (the video game publisher that owns Fallout) director Todd Howard [via the Lex Fridman podcast]. “It’s an area of the map and, like, let’s tell a story here that fits in the world we built and doesn’t break any of the rules. It can reference things in the games but isn’t a retelling of the games. It exists in the same world, but it’s its own unique thing, so it adds to it.”

So, what is the Fallout game about? Well, the game is set in an alternate timeline based on what happened post-World War II in our universe.

It leads up to the Great War in 2077, and is occupied by an atomic age that utilizes retro-futuristic technology in the style of the 1950s. (It’s giving The Incredibles, but not quite as family friendly.) There’s also political threads as well, since the story also explores themes of American exceptionalism and the American Dream.

There are many installments in the Fallout series, with several spin-offs as well. Yet all this seems a little irrelevant if the TV series is going to be an original undertaking. If we were to guess, we’d imagine that the series would take place in the future, in this post-apocalyptic world, and would be a quest-style journey similar to that of the first game.

Is there a trailer for the Fallout series?

There’s no Fallout series trailer yet, but filming has been completed, so we may get a first look before the end of 2023.

That said, there is a behind-the-scenes featurette that includes some of the thoughts from the creatives behind the project. It’s also a good chance to check out what the set might look like behind Jonathan Nolan. (As well as a sneaky glimpse of a metallic hand.) If you’re a fan of the game, or are just looking for an opportunity to nerd out, then check it out below.

Where can I watch the Fallout series?

The Fallout series will stream on Amazon Prime Video when it eventually drops.

It’ll eventually join the ever-growing slate of everything new to Amazon Prime Video, so you’d best make sure you’re signed up to the platform. Until then, there’s plenty of other video game movies to rent or buy on the service, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Uncharted.

How many episodes of the Fallout series will there be?

There’s no confirmed episode count for the Fallout series yet, but it’ll likely consist of 9 episodes.

This is because other series of the same kind (such as Halo and The Last of Us) tend to have nine episodes, so it makes sense that a first season would stick to this trend. If the series is any good, we imagine that the world-building would allow for other seasons to follow, too.

Take a look at all the best horror series to watch now. And, if you’re still in a gaming mood, check out our guides to the Halo season 2 release date, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date, and The Last of Us season 2 release date. If that’s not enough, check out all the best TV series of all time.

We’ve also got guides for all your favorite shows, including the Star Wars series ranked, and the Star Trek series ranked.