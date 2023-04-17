Is Evil Dead Rise streaming? How to watch the new horror movie

Is Evil Dead Rise streaming? Evil Dead Rise signals the return of the long-running franchise that has kept fans squealing in delight from shocking effects and over-the-top gore for years. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, it’ll be the film to watch if you’re looking for a bloody fixation.

The horror movie series has incorporated impressive practical effects and delivered on the body horror movie phenomenon, spanning an impressive expanse since the original ‘80s movie, The Evil Dead, first hit screens.

Now, with the Evil Dead Rise release date fast approaching, you’re probably wondering just how and where you can get your hands on the new movie. Well, we’ve got you covered on that front. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Evil Dead Rise.

How to watch Evil Dead Rise

You can watch Evil Dead Rise in cinemas across the country in both the US and UK from April 21, 2023.

This is great news, because trust us when we say that the outrageous gore and shocking practical effects are worth seeing on the biggest screen possible. Not to mention that sharing the cringes and flinches at the visceral images amid a crowd will surely be a memorable experience.

Can I stream Evil Dead Rise?

Currently, no, Evil Dead Rise is not available to stream.

Since the film will initially run as a theatrical-only release, it might be a while yet before you can catch the film on the small screen. In the meantime, be sure and head to your local theatre to witness Evil Dead Rise in all its glory.

Is Evil Dead Rise on Netflix?

Evil Dead Rise isn’t currently available to watch on Netflix.

Since the film is currently a theatrical-only release, we don’t know if and when Evil Dead Rise will be available on Netflix (or any other streaming services, for that matter.)

But if the movie is popular enough, we expect that it will be made available online at some stage, so you can watch the fright-fest from the safety of your own home. Just don’t go reading any creepy-looking books in the meantime.

But if you’re a streaming savant, then be sure and check out the best Disney Plus movies, Netflix movies, and Amazon Prime movies you can watch now.

Don’t forget to take a look at our Evil Dead Rise review, our guide to the Saw 10 release date, and all the best horror series you can watch too. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best movies of all time, as well!