Evil Dead Rise director shares ominous editing update

Filming wrapped on Evil Dead Rise back in October 2021, and post-production is well underway. Director Lee Cronin has shared a small snippet of the editing process, and it sounds like quite the atmospheric horror movie.

In a short clip posted on Twitter, Cronin gave the vaguest of teases on what’s going on with the upcoming zombie movie. He’s holding the phone up towards a stairwell, while stranger, horrific noises fill the air. Then, after else than 20 seconds, it’s over, and we’re left to ponder what’s going on. “Some disturbing sounds travelling out of the Evil Dead Rise edit suite in Dublin this Saturday evening,” Cronin says.

The Irish filmmaker is working out of Wild Atlantic Pictures, with whom he also made the ghost movie The Hole in the Ground. Cronin was hand-picked for this project based on that film, which garnered industry-wide praise from its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. This is his second feature-length production, following a string of short films, and some TV series work.

Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi is taking a backseat as executive producer for this latest iteration, along with former star Bruce Campbell, and Robert Tapert. They’ve partnered with New Line Cinema, who distributed the monster movie original.

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan are the new protagonists, two sisters whose reunion is soured by Deadites and that wretched Necronomicon. This go around, the action takes place in a Los Angeles apartment building rather than an isolated cabin. The city is no hindrance to evil, though, as everyone’s likely to find out.

Evil Dead Rise is due sometime this year on streaming service HBO Max. We’ll keep you posted on when, and UK distribution plans. In the meantime, check out the best horror movies of 2021.