Evil Dead Rise has wrapped filming, announces director

Good news, Deadites, the next Evil Dead movie is now done filming. Director Lee Cronin shared a post on Twitter about being done with principal photography on the horror movie, and now it’s onto editing and post.

Cronin included several images, with his face cover in fake blood, a bloody footprint, and his officially branded white sneakers soaked. Maybe not the best colour for dealing with the Necronomicon? “Eight months, one Covid-19 Lockdown, 6,500 litres of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process,” Cronin said in the caption. “That is a wrap on Evil Dead Rise. Thank you New Zealand, it’s been a blast. Time to head home and cut this beast together.”

The fourth picture shows the same clipboard shared when filming started. This new chapter in the storied franchise involves two sisters, Beth (Lili Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who have a night together in one of their apartments ruined by invading demons. In this installment, the terror is transplanted away from isolated cabins, and into bustling Los Angeles – not sure you’d be able to tell much difference, all told, but how and ever.

Cronin has written the script, having been hand-picked by previous Evil Dead co-creator Sam Raimi based on his ghost movie The Hole in the Ground. Though he’s involved, Bruce Campbell is executive producing with Raimi, rather than starring, after announcing his retirement from playing Ash in 2018. Bruce Tapert returns as producer.

8 months, 1 Covid Lockdown, 6,500 litres of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process. That is a wrap on #EvilDeadRise. Thank you New Zealand, it’s been a blast. Time to head home and cut this beast together. pic.twitter.com/iyah4vEEqL — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) October 26, 2021

The official synopsis reads: “A road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.”

Evil Dead Rise is being made for streaming service HBO Max. UK equivalent distribution hasn’t yet been announced – when we know more, you’ll know more.