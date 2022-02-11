Disney CEO hints that there’s more Encanto to come

Disney has given the biggest hint yet that it’s not done with Encanto yet. In an interview with Business Wire about the House of Mouse’s first-quarter, Disney CEO Bob Chapek described the musical animated movie as a “new franchise”, and we all know one movie doesn’t make a franchise.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with a significant rise in earnings per share, record revenue, and operating income at our domestic parks and resorts,” Chapek said. “The launch of a new franchise with Encanto, and a significant increase in total subscriptions across our streaming portfolio to 196.4 million, including 11.8 million Disney Plus subscribers added in the first quarter.”

While there’s been no official word on a sequel, it’s unsurprising that Disney is considering Encanto’s future. The family movie became a monster hit once it landed on the streaming service Disney Plus and it’s become something of a pop-culture phenomenon. In particular, the film’s soundtrack has enjoyed incredible success, with the song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ topping both the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles charts.

The future’s looking bright for the magical Madrigal family then, although they may have to settle for the small screen when they return. Directors Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith told The Digital Fix that they’d like to make a TV series on Disney Plus

“I think [making a TV show] is the right thing to do, you know. I think we should all start writing our letters to Disney now and saying that’s important,” Bush said. “You know, I think one of the really exciting things honestly about Disney Plus is that there is a lot of stories to tell through Disney Plus.”

“I think with this movie especially we fell in love with every single character, and I think that we try to design them in a way that you want to know more about them,” he continued. “So I would very, very happily see a show about any member of that family.”

If you love Encanto, then check out our list of the best Disney movies.