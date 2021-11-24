Encanto director thinks a Disney Plus TV series is the “right thing to do”

Jared Bush, a writer and director for Encanto, has shared that he is all for a future Encanto Disney Plus TV series. During our recent interview with him and co-writer/ co-director Charise Castro about their new Disney movie, Bush revealed that he thought a spin-off animated series would be “the right thing to do”, and that fans should “start writing letters” to the studio now.

Encanto tells the story of a family of 12, the magical Madrigals, who all have special abilities, such as super strength or the power to talk to animals. With so many exciting characters, it seems a shame to say goodbye to them after only one film. During the last Disney Plus Day, it was announced that the animated movie Zootopia would be getting its own TV series called Zootopia Plus. In light of the Zootopia Plus news, we asked Bush – who was also one of the creators of Zooptopia – if he thought Encanto would be getting the same spin-off treatment in the future.

“I think it is the right thing to do, you know. I think we should all start writing our letters to Disney now and saying that’s important,” Bush explained. “You know, I think one of the really exciting things honestly about Disney Plus is that there is a lot of stories to tell through Disney Plus.”

“I think with this movie especially we fell in love with every single character, and I think that we try to design them in a way that you want to know more about them,” Bush continued. “So I would very, very happily see a show about any member of that family.”

Castro Smith went on to offer some more insight into the Encanto show issue. The director shared that Lin-Manuel Miranda – the composer of Encanto – may already have an idea for a potential Disney Plus series. “I can tell you that Lin-Manuel Miranda really wants a show about Dolores [the family member who has super hearing voiced by Adassa].”

Only time will tell if we'll get to see an Encanto TV series on the streaming service Disney Plus. Stay tuned for updates.

Encanto is in theatres now.

Encanto is in theatres now.