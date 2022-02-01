Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ becomes first Disney song to top the charts in 29 years

The Disney music machine just cannot be stopped! Encanto, the latest in a long line of endearing musical movies from the animation giants, has dominated the homes, hearts, and heads of families since its release last year. The main cause of this huge popularity, is largely due to the catchy tunes scattered throughout the family movie, with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ proving to be the breakout success.

In the brilliant animated movie, Bruno is the black sheep of the family, cast out due to his problematic prophecies, and as you may have guessed, discussing his story is forbidden. The song, created by Lin Manuel Miranda, brings together the entire Madrigal family for an incredibly infectious ensemble sing-song.

Last month, we saw ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ achieve the highest chart position for a Disney song since 1995, hitting number four in the Billboard top 100. But now, the viral hit song has taken its success to new heights, by claiming the number one spot in the US chart.

In doing so, the song becomes the first Disney song to top the charts in 29 years. Previously, Aladdin and A Whole New World achieved number one, back in 1992. This history-making chart success is further signal that Encanto has clearly struck a chord with audiences and cements its position as one of the best Disney movies.

There’s no surprise that in this modern era of viral fame, TikToks, and music streaming services, that this diverse, culturally-rich movie has proved to be such a phenomenal, far-reaching success. Encanto is one of those animated movies that offers something for kids and adults alike, and celebrates unique family dynamics.

It is this focus on family which inspired the creators, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith, to tell this story. Encanto star, and voice of Bruno himself, John Leguizamo, has spoken recently of the need for better inclusivity in Hollywood, something which Encanto certainly succeeds in doing.

By now, many will know what happens in the ending of Encanto, and will be wondering what the future may hold for the family Madrigal. We already know there are plans for a Disney Plus TV series in the pipeline, and on the back of the movie’s commercial success, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more projects being lined up.

If you’re wondering how to watch Encanto, the movie is available on streaming service Disney Plus right now.