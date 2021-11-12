Pixar’s Cars and Disney’s Zootopia both given spin-off TV series

The Pixar Cars franchise, which is made up of a movie trilogy released between 2006-2017, is getting a spin-off TV series on Disney Plus. Disney’s 2016 film Zootopia (AKA Zootropolis) is also getting a spin-off – a short-form series coming in 2022, called Zootopia+

The Cars show will be titled Cars on the Road and voice actors – Owen Wilson, who plays Lightning McQueen and Larry the Cable Guy, who plays his best pal Mater – are returning. Disney Plus have released some concept artwork for the series, which will be streaming in 2022.

Zootopia was very well-reviewed, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and earned over $1 billion at the global box office. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, a bunny police officer who is constantly underestimated due to her size and being well, fluffy. She reluctantly has to team up with the sly fox Nick Wilde (a brilliant voice performance by Jason Bateman) to investigate mysterious goings-on in Zootopia.

The first Cars movie, released in 2006, was a smash-hit, earning over $460 million. It’s sequel, Cars 2, was poorly-reviewed, but still grossed over $560 million. Cars 3 was more positively received by critics, but grossed around $380 million.

The tweet announcing Cars on the Road shows some images, as can be seen here;

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022!

One of the images shows what appears to be dinosaur-like vehicles surrounding McQueen and Mater, one image shows a Mad Max Fury Road dystopian-style scene, with flame-throwing cars, and the final one shows McQueen being pursued by an off-road vehicle down a mountain.

The Zootopia+ announcement invites us to “go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia.” The image shows beloved characters from the film, such as Fru Fru the shrew – the Italian bride who has a Godfather-style wedding, Flash the sloth, Benjamin Clawhauser and Chief Bogo.

Zootopia+, a new short-form series coming to Disney Plus in 2022!

No voice cast announcements have been made for Zootopia+ yet.