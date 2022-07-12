Succession and Ted Lasso lead Emmy 2022 nominations

Succession is dominating the field at the 2022 Emmys, with 25 nominations. This is followed by Apple TV’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus – with 20 nominations each. Other big-hitters include comedies HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building – with 17 nominations each.

HBO’s Euphoria, starring Zendaya as a teenage drug addict gained 16 nominations. HBO’s Barry (starring Bill Hader), Hulu’s Dopesick (starring Michael Keaton), and Apple TV’s Severance (starring Adam Scott) all received 14 nominations a piece. Netflix’s Korean smash-hit Squid Game also received 14 nominations. Netflix’s Ozark (starring Jason Bateman) gained 13 nominations, as did Stranger Things – which recently aired their season four finale. Hulu’s Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan has 10 nominations.

Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus all have ensemble casts and pretty much every main actor was nominated in these shows – which obviously brings their tallies up. Succession had 7 acting nominations, Ted Lasso had 6, and The White Lotus had 8 – with 5 in the supporting actress category alone.

The White Lotus has changed from a Limited Series to an Anthology Series, with the second season having a whole new cast, including Aubrey Plaza. Hulu have just announced that Only Murders in the Building will be getting a third season. Many are speculating that Succession’s fourth season, which is currently filming, will be its last.

Squid Game will surprisingly be getting a second season, but this could potentially take years, according to its creator. A reality TV game show with an enormous cash prize, which is based on the anti-capitalist satire is coming to Netflix.

