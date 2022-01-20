The White Lotus season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more

When does The White Lotus season 2 start? Critically-acclaimed HBO TV series, The White Lotus, is coming back for season 2. Originally billed as a six-episode miniseries, HBO couldn’t resist another season, much to the delight of viewers. But, don’t expect the same cast and certainly don’t expect the same location as The White Lotus turns into an anthology series with a whole new resort and new cast members to boot.

Written and directed by Mike White, writer of HBO’s Enlightened and School of Rock (and starring as fan favourite, Ned Schneebly), unravels a world of rich, needy guests who visit the exclusive high-end resort of the White Lotus in Hawaii to live the luxurious VIP lifestyle. As they enjoy paradise, darker themes begin to emerge for both the hotel guests and the staff waiting on them that propel the show into the throes of tragedy and comedy in equal measures.

The White Lotus season 1 had viewers enthralled the first time around, but what can we expect from season 2? Who will be joining the cast of The White Lotus and where will viewers be taken to next? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

The White Lotus season 2 release date: When is The White Lotus season 2 out?

The HBO Original limited series was greenlit for a season 2 on August 10, 2021, following the triumphant response from viewers of season 1.

But, when can viewers expect The White Lotus season 2? Well, while season 1 began production in October 2020 and reached screens in July 2021, as of yet there’s no production news from the set of The White Lotus season 2 meaning we can’t give a release date… yet. We’ll update you when we hear more.

The White Lotus season 2 trailer: Does The White Lotus season 2 have a trailer?

Unfortunately, given that The White Lotus season 2 isn’t in production yet, there’s currently no trailer either. We’ll be sure to keep you in the know, so check back now and again.

The White Lotus season 2 plot: What’s going to happen in The White Lotus season 2?

According to HBO’s press release for the renewal of season 2, “the next chapter of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.” So, it looks like whatever goes down in season 2 will be happening in a whole new location with a cast full of new names.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the show’s director Mike White discussed where the next White Lotus could be located: “We would go somewhere different because there’s no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic,” White says. “So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something. Which would be fun too, because we could get into culture clash ideas and stuff like that.”

Wherever it goes, given the opulence of the White Lotus resorts, we imagine it’ll be somewhere equally decadent inviting the flurry of equally decadent guests. Not much is known about what will go down in The White Lotus season 2 as the season 1 plot was wrapped up with a bow on top. We do know a little something-something about the new cast though and we’ll head into that next.

The White Lotus season 2 cast: Who will be in The White Lotus season 2?

So, by now we’ve figured out that The White Lotus season 2 won’t return to the Hawaiian luxury resort that we came to know and love. And with pastures new come a new cohort of cast members to live out their tragically funny stories. So far, two cast members have been confirmed for The White Lotus season 2.

Aubrey will reportedly play Harper Spiller, a woman vacationing with her husband and his friends. While Michael takes on the role of Dominic Di Grasso, travelling to White Lotus with his elderly father and recently college graduated son.

What does that mean for the cast members of season 1? Is there room for more crossover or reinvention in The White Lotus season 2? Well, in an interview with IndieWire, director Mike White mused over what comes next: “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the season 1 guests] on the same vacation again, but maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back.”

And, according to rumours, that may be the case for Jennifer Coolidge, aka massage lover Tanya McQuoid, from season 1 who, spoiler alert, appeared to be planning a move to Aspen with her lover, Greg. Although whether she’ll reprise the same role or take on a new one is yet to be confirmed.

Where can I watch The White Lotus season 2?

Being an HBO series, The White Lotus season 1 has been available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK. Given that it’ll follow suit with renewal from HBO, it’s more than likely this will also be where The White Lotus season 2 appears once it is released.

That's all we've got for now on The White Lotus season 2.