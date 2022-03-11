Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction movie Dune is now streaming on HBO Max. As of March 10, you can stream the action movie to your heart’s content, to vicariously experience Spice, ogle at the sandworms – or both!

The thriller movie was on the streaming service before, as part of Warner Bros’s day-and-date strategy for the entirety of 2021. For 30 days after Dune opened in theatres, it was freely available on HBO Max. Many blockbusters wound up getting this treatment, from Godzilla Vs Kong to The Matrix Resurrections. It was a controversial move, that contributed to Christopher Nolan leaving the studio to work with Universal on Oppenheimer.

Alas, that’s not the case for Villeneuve, who’s sticking with Warner Bros for Dune 2 – and a potential Dune 3 – and you can check out his first trip to Arrakis for the simple price of an HBO Max subscription fee. Sadly, this platform is not available in the UK at the moment, so this is only for US readers at this point in time.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, heir to the throne of House Atreides. His family inherits the Spice mines on Arrakis, only to find out it’s a trap laid by Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, and their bitter rivals, House Harkonnen.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, with Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Javier Bardem, and more. Villeneuve co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Currently, Dune 2 is scheduled to start filming this autumn, for a release of October 20, 2023. If you’d like more Spice, you can also find David Lynch’s Dune on Netflix.