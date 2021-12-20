How to watch The Matrix 4 – can you stream The Matrix Resurrections?

How can you watch The Matrix 4? The war between man and machine is back in theatres for The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski’s hotly anticipated new science fiction movie sequel. In it, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is somehow alive within the virtual realm, searching for Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who’s become trapped there.

They’re both hunted by the omnipresent Agents, who seem as dedicated as ever to eradicating anyone who sees through the AI illusion. Thankfully, Morpheus is back, too, except this time he’s played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of Laurence Fishburne, and they’re joined by Jessica Henwick’s bugs, who are part of a new generation of resistance to this hollow world.

Co-written by Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon, the thriller movie is primed to give audiences as many mind-bending concepts and wild action as previous instalments. But when can you see it? Could you check the new Matrix movie out from the comfort of your own home? We don’t have any pills to offer you, just some helpful direction in your viewing options – time to jack in.

When can you see The Matrix 4?

The Matrix Resurrections will be in theatres from December 22, 2021. This is the release date for US and UK, giving fans in both regions the chance to rejoin Neo at the same time. If you fancy seeing the action movie on the big screen as early as possible, you should check times at your local cineplex.

Like many release dates, this one pinballed around due to the Covid-19 pandemic. First, it was slated for May 21, 2021, opening against John Wick 4, also starring Keanu Reeves. Both were then moved, The Matrix 4 moved to April 1, 2022. Warner Bros then brought release forward to December 22, which is where the film remains.

Can you stream The Matrix 4?

Yes, if you live in the US. The Matrix Resurrections will be available on streaming service HBO Max from December 22, 2021. This is because of a decision by Warner Bros to place all 2021 theatrical releases day-and-date on the platform. DCEU movie Wonder Woman 1984, monster movie Godzilla Vs Kong, and Dune are some other very high-profile movies that were made readily available to anyone with a standard HBO Max subscription.

There is a catch – the feature is only there for 30 days, after which you’ll have to wait for home media. The Matrix 4 is the last of Warner Bros’s calendar to be accessible like this, too. Unfortunately, UK fans only have cinemas for the time being. When The Matrix Resurrections comes to streaming, Netflix is the likely platform, but it’ll be months before that happens.

We'll keep you updated, and in the meantime, you can check out the best Netflix TV series and best Disney Plus movies for more streaming options right now.