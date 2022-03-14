Dune spin-off HBO Max series is “alive and well”

The immense success and popularity of the epic science fiction movie Dune, was always going to lead to sequels and spin-offs in today’s cinematic landscape of expansive universes of storytelling. Well, remember those plans for a Dune spin-off series over at streaming service HBO Max? Don’t worry, Dune: The Sisterhood is “alive and well” according to writer, Jon Spaihts.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Spaihts confirmed that the Dune spin-off TV series is developing as planned. The screenwriter, who collaborated with director Denis Villeneuve, and fellow writer Eric Roth, on the screenplay for the first Dune movie, is also working on the script for Dune 2.

Spaihts, of course, has also just been Oscar-nominated for his work on the first movie, with the screenplay for Dune being recognised in the Best Adapted Screenplay category by The Academy this year. The writer is clearly a very busy man; between awards ceremonies and the deserts of Arrakis, Spaihts is also set to write a script for renowned Korean movie director, Park Chan-wook.

“That is carrying on and I’m not allowed to talk about it very much. But that effort is alive and well,” Spaihts confirmed. “I ended up getting moved off of it to work, not just on Dune: Part Two, but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the Dune universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I’m not allowed to say very much about,” the writer added.

When quizzed about the progress of the Dune: The Sisterhood series, Spaihts said, “They’re well down the road, but I honestly don’t know the details of the timing.” While this doesn’t offer us a lot of information, it does give us hope that the series could be on its way fairly soon.

As for the other stories in the Dune universe (or Duniverse as we shall now refer to it), Spaihts touches on the vast lore created by author Frank Herbert. “It is a very rich world in which to play, and I think it is ripe with opportunities for storytelling in every direction,” the screenwriter explains.

The rumours are already flying around in terms of casting for Dune 2, too, with Austin Butler being eyed for a key role, and speculation about Florence Pugh joining the production also circulating recently.