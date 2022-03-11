Denis Villeneuve wants Timothée Chalamet to be older before Dune 3

Denis Villeneuve has big plans for Dune. After the science fiction movie Dune 2, he wants to do a third, but only once lead actor Timothée Chalamet has gotten a little older.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Villeneuve spoke about his aspirations for a trilogy of action movies. “The second one will definitely be more visual and less dialogue-driven. And, hopefully, there will be another film after that,” he says. “Dune Messiah, Herbert’s second novel in this universe, would make total sense as a third movie because it completes Paul Atreides’s arc.”

However, don’t expect Dune 3 to be made quite so soon after the second. Villeneuve wants his cast to be visibly different for that one, especially Chalamet. “I want to make part two as fast as possible, then I will wait a few years—until Timothée Chalamet gets a bit older—to do the final instalment,” he states, before adding: “I’ve lived with Dune for most of my life. Being patient is part of the journey.”

This fits with the plot of Dune Messiah, as that book takes place 12 years after the ending of Dune. We won’t spoil where Paul Atreides, whom Chalamet plays, is at that point in the story, but it stands to reason Villeneuve wants a couple more years on his lead before continuing.

Yes, good makeup would more than suffice if they wanted to make Dune 3 as soon as possible. But why rush when you can indulge in a real-time gap to increase anticipation? Dune 2 – or Dune: Part Two – is scheduled to being filming this autumn, for a release next year.

Whatever happens, the Spice must flow – and watch out for sandworms. Dune 2 is in theatres October 20, 2023.