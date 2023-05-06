Dune director was “in love” with nude Baron Harkonnen, somehow

The world of Dune is set to return to cinemas this year, when the Dune 2 release date provides us with the sequel to one of the best science fiction movies of recent years. Denis Villeneuve can do no wrong behind the camera, it seems.

And one thing the director will certainly be pleased about is that the new movie is set to provide more of Stellan Skarsgård as the enormous and imposing Baron Harkonnen – certainly one of the best movie villains in Skarsgård’s career.

Villeneuve will be particularly pleased to have more Harkonnen in Dune 2 because he has a special love for the character, and his nakedness, as he explained in a Directors Guild of America interview.

He said: “I love the prosthetics of the Baron so much. I thought it was so beautiful, naked, that I decided to rewrite the first scene to see him naked, to invent this idea of a steam bath so I can see Stellan Skarsgård in his full grandeur. I was just in love with the naked Baron, and Stellan too, he really loved the result of it. I was expecting to retouch the Baron a lot in CG, but we didn’t. It was so well done.”

Look, Villeneuve is a genius, so we shouldn’t criticise him too much for his questionable taste. And the appearance of the Baron is certainly an impressive feat of prosthetics.

