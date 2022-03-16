Dune 2 screenplay “mostly finished,” says Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve is a director who has now handled two of the biggest science fiction properties there are, in Blade Runner, and more recently, Dune. The filmmaker is one of the best around right now, and his 2021 sci-fi movie Dune is rightly collecting lots of praise, and potentially awards. We are all eagerly awaiting Dune 2, and according to the writer-director, the script for that movie is “mostly finished.”

In an interview with Collider, Villeneuve revealed that he has a script that he is pretty happy with and that the production team are “in prep right now” for Dune 2. With the epic scale of Dune, the movies were always going to be split into two or three parts, so it’s exciting to know that the next instalment is picking up speed after initial delays.

The pressure is on now, though, with how well received the first Dune movie was among critics, awards bodies, and general audiences. Let’s hope Dune 2 lives up to the hype. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, we always have faith.

“The screenplay is finished mostly, but it’s always a work in progress. It’ll be a work in progress until final cut, but I will say it’s solidified,” Villeneuve explains. “I have a script in my hands. We are in prep right now,” he added.

Of course, no screenplay is ever truly finished, with writers constantly tweaking and perfecting the pages of their script right up until the last minute. And, with the sheer scale of Dune, it’s understandable that things may change along the way.

While Dune was originally set to be a two-parter, it’s becoming more and more likely that we will now get a Dune 3, in some way shape or form, with Warner Bros keen to continue exploring the stories of Dune.

And, it’s not just movies based on books that we will be seeing, as the Duniverse is set to expand into the small screen world too. According to Jon Spaihts, who is also writing Dune 2 with Villeneuve, the spin-off HBO Max series Dune: The Sisterhood, is “alive and well.”

You can now watch Dune on the streaming service HBO Max.