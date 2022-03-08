Dune 2 filming delayed until the Autumn

It looks like the train to Arrakis won’t be leaving the station anytime soon. At Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event, the producer of the acclaimed science fiction movie Dune, Mary Parent, confirmed that filming for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel will kick off in Autumn of 2022 – instead of in the Summer, as previously expected.

In November 2021, it was announced that Dune: part 2 would begin filming on July 18, 2022. However, the date has now been altered and replaced with a vague blanket schedule – of ‘fall’ sometime in 2022. Details on the delay weren’t given; however, the new production schedule aligns with Villeneuve’s previous estimates on Dune: Part 2’s production process. In 2021, the director stated how filming for the movie would only begin in the latter half of 2022, explaining how bringing a story as massive as Dune to the big screen is a huge undertaking that, in short, takes time.

“Dune: Part Two is a baby that has just been conceived,” Villeneuve said. “We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl yet. There’s a lot of challenging work ahead of us, but it’s exciting.” So yeah, it turns out that the director’s original timing was spot on.

Dune Part 2 will follow directly from the events of the first Oscar-nominated movie, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) now travelling with the Fremen. The Universes battle for Spice is still underway, and fans may even get to see some sandworm riding in the future, too.

Currently, Dune: Part 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 10, 2023. However, this date will likely change, given the updated production schedule. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.