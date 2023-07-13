How to watch Dragon Ball in order? Dragon Ball is one of, if not the, most popular anime series of all time. In fact, it’s challenging to think of a modern equivalent that hasn’t co-existed with Goku and the gang for years, such as One Piece and Pokemon. As such, you’d likely want to know how to watch Dragon Ball in order.

The franchise splits into several anime series, each containing memorable sagas per entry. That’s a lot of Dragon Ball to work through, so we’d best get started. Now, of course, there are filler episodes, that’s typical for every shounen anime under the sun, but even filler in Dragon Ball can be worth watching.

How to watch Dragon Ball in chronological order:

Dragon Ball Dragon Ball Z Dragon Ball GT Dragon Ball Z Kai Dragon Ball Super Super Dragon Ball Heroes

1. Dragon Ball (1986–1989)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball is where it all began. A young Goku meets a strange girl named Bulma, and the pair set off on an adventure to find the wish-granting orbs, the Dragon Balls. Finding new friends and defeating evils of all sizes along the way. Dragon Ball has a lot of life lessons about expanding your worldview, growing up, and becoming stagnant.

These lessons carry on today in Dragon Ball Super. The original Dragon Ball TV series is full of that old fashion anime humor and charm, including the awesome martial arts; it’s always worth a watch.

Dragon Ball Z (1989–1996)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Prime Video

In Dragon Ball Z, an adult Goku must face the challenges of fatherhood, oh, and multiple enemies with godlike strength hellbent on ending his life. Dragon Ball Z is a back-to-back action adventure, raising the stakes at every turn. From the egotistical anime villain turned ally Vegeta, to the deadly emperor Frieza (aka one of the best Dragon Ball Z characters of all time). Goku and Co have their work cut out for them to save the day.

What else needs to be said? We all know what Dragon Ball Z has to offer. Action-packed fights, a lot of power-up screaming, and an energy beam clash budget that could power a small city. It’s an anime popular enough to be a household name. That is not something to say lightly.

Dragon Ball GT (1996–1997)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Continuing directly where Dragon Ball Z left off at the Buu Saga, Dragon Ball GT takes Goku on a galaxy-spanning adventure and tackles an interesting consequence that’s rarely touched upon in this animated series: What if you misuse the Dragon Balls too often? I stand by thinking that that is an excellent idea for a Dragon Ball saga.

Dragon Ball GT is not based on an existing manga, and at times it leans into the world of Saturday morning cartoons over an exciting anime early in the show’s run. Although it’s no longer canon due to the events of Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT has Super Saiyan 4, and that makes it worth watching alone. I have a soft spot for that cool red monkey form.

Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009–2011)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Simply put, Dragon Ball Z Kai is Dragon Ball Z, but cutting the fat of filler arcs from the episode count. Kai also renews the animation, bringing some situations closer to panels from the manga, correcting colors as well as infamous animation errors. Also, the overhauled soundtrack cannot be understated.

Though it is a more streamlined experience, I do personally prefer the original Dragon Ball Z series over Kai, and no one can tell me the episode where Goku and Piccolo learn to drive isn’t essential to the series. If you want a streamlined Dragon Ball Z series with no filler, then Kai is for you.

Now those were the original three Dragon Ball anime, alongside Dragon Ball Z Kai’s abridgment of the series. Since this, series creator Akira Toriyama departed from Dragon Ball, only to return after the disastrous reception of the live-action anime movie Dragon Ball: Evolution to regain control of the franchise.

Since Toriyama’s return, Dragon Ball content has excelled, with multiple films and the brand new manga and anime Dragon Ball Super, taking the reins of modern Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Super (2015–2018)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Super is a direct continuation of Dragon Ball Z cutting in front of Dragon Ball GT, as, at this point, GT is ruled as non-canonical. So the events of which are not considered relevant to the current story. When a terrifying god of destruction comes to earth in search of a good fight, of course, Goku and company agree, unaware that this will spin into a journey of universal proportions.

Dragon Ball Super offers exciting stories and new heights for Goku to achieve, including fighting an evil version of the iconic anime character that’s taken over Future Trunks’ world and fighting in a tournament against other universes. With Vegeta, as always, playing catchup.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018–Present)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is an anime built to promote the digital card game of the same name, and it’s a bit of a trip. Following the events of Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power Arc, Super Dragon Ball Heroes takes a sidestep with the fan-favorite Future Trunks being kidnapped, leading to a massive, sometimes even border lining a “What If?” fanfiction of an adventure.

One can imagine the appeal of Super Dragon Ball Heroes’

peculiar stories. Its main watching point is featuring familiar faces from alternate realities once forgotten, including Dragon Ball GT’s Goku appearing in his Super Saiyan 4 form.

That’s everything on how to watch Dragon Ball in order for now. Hopefully, we will see more anime action in Dragon Ball Super. Maybe we’ll finally see the villainous Moro on screen or possibly another adventure. You can find out more in our speculation piece on the Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date.

